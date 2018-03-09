Rockford Ski Racer wins State Championship

RHS Junior Nick Rupert raced his way to a first place Giant Slalom finish, February 26, 2018 at Boyne Mountain, earning him a Division I, MHSAA State Championship title. Nick competed against 65 other Michigan high school boys to win the 1st place position with a combined time (2 GS runs) of 64.67. He edged out 2nd place finisher, Andrew Thomas of Marquette whose combined time totaled 65.17.

Nick, along with Karsen Ford, and Haley Yeager quailed earlier at the Regional race as “Individuals” to compete at the State Finals at

Boyne Mountain.

Junior, Karsen Ford also proved to be a worthy opponent as she raced her way to a 7th place finish in Slalom with a combined time of 73.74, making the podium as a top ten finisher. Out of 67 female racers, Karsen earned a respectable 12th place in Giant Slalom with a combined time of 71.33.

Junior, Haley Yeager raced in Giant Slalom as well and finished in the upper half of the field placing 27th with a combined time of 74.38. Congratulations to the Rockford racers for a job well done.