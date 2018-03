Fire trucks from Rockford, Algoma and Courtland arrived to fight a fire at Bronk’s Certified Auto Repair, 10355 Northland Drive. Smoke was showing from under the building’s eaves around 2 p.m. Monday, March 5, causing the call to the departments.

The smoke was coming from above the ceiling of the structure and firefighters from the three departments were attempting to discover the source. Also arriving on the scene was Rockford Ambulance.