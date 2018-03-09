Township votes to purchase Grand Rogue Campground

Grant covers all but $300,000 of $1,000,000 price tag

By BETH ALTENA

The Plainfield Township Board voted unanimously to purchase 83 acres with frontage on both the Rogue River and the Grand River, formerly operated as Grand Rogue Campground and Paddlesports, for $1,000,000, with $700,000 of that being paid for by the State of Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund.

The board did not discuss the purchase, which has been in the works for several years, but included the action as part of the consent agenda Monday, February 27. The vote included authorizing Bob Homan, Supervisor, to sign documentation transferring ownership from the Briggs Family Trust no later than May 15, 2018. The actual sale price will be $950,000. According to Cameron VanWyngarden, Superintendent of the township, the differing $50,000 will cover some costs incurred by the township in regards to the sale.

Neither the seller or the buyer has retained a broker or agent and no commission fee will be owed by either party. The property has operated as a campground for over 35 years run by Tom and Joan Briggs. The address is 6400 West River Drive. The property is adjacent to the former Grand Isle Golf Course property, which the township has purchased in 2011. That property is 62 acres.