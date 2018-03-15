A letter from the family of Jonathan Brussow

To friends and family,

Jonathan Brussow was born on May 31, 1998 in the straight line wind storm that swept through Kent county. His mother and I arrived at hospital through roads of debris to have Jonathan enter this world minutes later.

On March 5, 2018 another storm (larger than the island of Eleuthera has seen since 1992) swept Jonathan off into the sea while him and his good friend Erik were indulging in the beauty of the waves and cliffs. The courageous men were not out there to cliff jump; they truly were there to appreciate the beautiful and magnificent scenery.

On March 9, 2018 Jonathan’s body was recovered atop a cliff several hundred yards down from where the sea grabbed him. It is our belief that he came ashore shortly after he entered the water and did not suffer.

God brought Jonathan in with a storm and took him back in a storm.

The Rockford Squire wrote an article back around his birth and nicknamed him Storm Trooper. As a family he was known as Jonathan (Stormy) Brussow. He named his dog Stormy. For those that knew him well knew he lived his life with a storm of passion and a smile that would light up a room.

On behalf of Brad, Carolyn, Alex, Allison, Katie, and Athena we thank everyone who has brought joy and happiness to Jonathan’s life.

Thank you also for all the prayers and support we have received through out this ordeal.

A letter from Athena Williams

I am blessed with two beautiful families standing by my side through this tragic loss. Sitting here today in the Bahamas, I look out at the water and the sky and notice that this is the calmest day we have experienced this whole trip. We also hear dirt bikes running out in the distance! I truly do believe it is Jonathan calming the storm and telling us he is at peace and in Gods hands.

I am 20 years old, I found the absolute love of my life, the one who was going to marry me some day. To have that love taken away from me so quickly has been heart breaking. I truly know the meaning of 5 more minutes and to give anything to have him back. Jonathan was so full of life and adventure, so full of love. He lifted me up through stressful points in my life, he gave me the power to start creating life and seeing the beauty in absolutely everything.

To all of you that were blessed enough to know this sweet and beautiful soul of a boy, I praise you. You are all so very lucky to have been able to know his country boy ways, his daredevil side, his funny jokes and his beautiful and incredible smile.

Jonathan is with us all still, he will be pushing us to do the best we can, to pop that mile long wheelie, throw that double back flip, jump off that roof into the pool and go make it somewhere in your life.

With the support and prayers you all have sent me and my families, the Brussow’s, Williams, Alward’s, Lajcak’s, you have lifted us up. You gave us hope, you continued our search, you helped us find him and you brought us peace. Thank you for everything everyone has done, I am forever grateful to all of you.

Jonathan Brussow, I love you unconditionally, I will see you again and I thank you for the beautiful life you’ve given me.

Forever and always,

Athena.

A Stormy Delivery

Baby breezes into Brussow family

By SUSIE FAIR

Reprinted from the Rockford Squire Thursday, June 18, 1998

Carolyn Brussow awakened from a peaceful slumber around 5:30 a.m. on May 31 with labor pains coming every five minutes. She could hear the winds howl as she woke her husband Brad to tell him the news. Reaching to turn on a light, he discovered their power had gone out. The couple gazed out a rear window. Through the darkness they could see their trampoline had been flung into a tree and their barbeque grill tossed into the neighbor’s yard. It was then they realized the magnitude of storm that had just struck their neighborhood on Rockford’s west side.

“I think it’s time to go to the hospital,” said Carolyn.

“Not now,” said Brad.

There was no time to waste, and they both knew it. Around 6:10, Carolyn climbed into their four wheel drive truck and waited for Brad. Inside, he was making final arrangements with his father, Jim, who stayed behind to watch over the Brussow’s two children, Alex and Allison, who somehow had managed to sleep through the commotion.

Brad drove to the nearest cross street, Summit Avenue, and headed south. Cautiously, approaching the curve at Spring Street, they came upon a roadblock of trees. Brad jumped out of the truck and began tugging on th4e huge timbers.

A curious couple came strolling down the street and pointed a flashlight at Brad, who, by this time, was frantic.

The man called out, “You’re not going anywhere.”

“I don’t have a choice,” Brad said. “My wife is in labor.”

Wasting no time, the unidentified good Samaritan grabbed hold of the branches and helped drag the trees to the side of the road. In his panic, Brad never thought to ask the couple their names. He hopped back into the driver’s seat.

A net of power lines that had draped onto Summit Street farther down forced him to drive onto someone’s front lawn. The Brussows proceeded to US 131 expressway by way of Ten Mile Road, dodging limbs and debris as they went. From the highway as they neared the Comstock Park exit, they noticed roofs and siding peeling from buildings.

By the time they arrived at Blodgett Hospital, Carolyn’s contractions were two minutes apart. They overheard a nurse talking about some crazy driver in a green truck who passed her on the way to work. The madman was Brad, and he was in a hurry for a very good reason.

At 7:35 a.m., less than ten minutes after Carolyn was whisked away to a hospital bed, little Johnathan Bradley Brussow was born. They fondly named him “storm trooper.”

The Brussows still don’t know who the kindly couple was, “But we’d like to thank them from the bottom of our hearts.”