DEQ approves Afendoulis and MacGregor request for $750,000 grant for PFAS filter

The State Administrative Board today approved a grant of up to $750,000 to Plainfield Charter Township to help fund a pilot study of the proposed granular activated carbon (GAC) filter for Plainfield’s water treatment plant, which is expected to remove trace levels of PFAS from the municipal water system. The grant is the ultimate result of a December 15th, 2017 letter, in which Rep. Chris Afendoulis (R-Grand Rapids Township), Sen. Peter MacGregor (R-Rockford), and Rep. Rob VerHeulen (R-Walker), requested state assistance in funding the project.

“My focus has always been on finding ways to deliver the highest quality drinking water possible to my constituents,” Afendoulis said. “I am pleased that the DEQ has seen the merit in our request and will be making this important investment in Plainfield’s infrastructure.”

The grant is part of a state-funded pilot project which will study the efficacy of the GAC filter on Plainfield Township’s system. The grant requires no matching funds on the part of Plainfield Township.

“The DEQ has been a great partner to us through this process, and I appreciate Governor Snyder and Director Grether’s willingness to support our constituents in Plainfield,” MacGregor said. “It’s important that we keep working toward proactive solutions, and I believe this is one of them.”