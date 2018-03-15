Five Ram Wrestlers compete in Individual State Finals

By JIM JAKIEMIEC

On March 2nd and 3rd, five Rockford wrestlers competed at Ford Field in Detroit in the Individual State Finals. Two of them were able to garner All-State status. This is the largest high school wrestling tournament in the country, with all four divisions at the same site. Trenton Wachter (119) became Rockford’s second freshman in twelve years to qualify for the tournament. “This is a high honor for Division 1. Being among the top sixteen in the state is fantastic!” noted Coach Brian Richardson. Wachter went 0-2, losing to the eventual champion, and then he suffered a heartbreaking 4-3 loss. He finished the season with a 32-13 record.

Noah Anderson (140) opened with a 10-3 victory, dominating the entire match. His next match was a 9-1 loss to the eventual champion at his weight. In the “blood round”, Anderson lost a 1-0 decision that was typical of the close matches that determine who becomes a state placer. He compiled a 30-5 record for the year.

Junior Tyler Waterstrat (160) competed well, despite going 0-2 in a challenging weight bracket. Richardson expressed his excitement about what Waterstrat has accomplished in three short years. “Tyler has covered a lot of ground in a short time. He had zero varsity matches last year! He is a relentless worker and it has really paid off for him.” Waterstrat completed a 33-17 record on the year.

Connor White (135) earned All-State honors by finishing 8th place. He went 2-3, recovering with two big wins after losing his opening match. The three losses were all to wrestlers who placed. “I couldn’t be happier for him. He wrestled the best I’ve ever seen him wrestle in twelve years! He believes he can compete with anybody. I think that’s true,” Richardson shared. White beat a wrestler who had only one previous loss on the season! He tallied a 35-14 record this year.

Jack Richardson (145) was Rockford’s highest placer, finishing 4th in the state. He opened with a match against the number two kid in the state from Detroit Catholic Central, and walked away with a signature 3-2 win. Richardson executed his game plan, never panicked, and was not intimidated by his opponent. In the second round, he defeated the number one seeded wrestler in a thrilling overtime match. His first loss of the tournament came in the semi-final round, preventing him from reaching the title match. Richardson won his fourth match and lost his last match, placing him fourth on the podium, with All-State honors. His record for the season was 44-6.

Coach Brian Richardson was pleased with what he saw that weekend. “All five of these kids will be back next year! They have established a strong foundation for the program. There are a lot of wrestlers on our team who will build on what they accomplished this year.”