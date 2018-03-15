Librarian of the Year visits Krause Memorial Library



There was a celebrity visitor at the Krause Memorial Library on Tuesday morning! It was Lance Werner of Kent District Library! As you know from the January 17th edition of the Squire, Lance Werner, Director of Kent District Library and Rockford resident, has been named Library Journal’s 2018 Librarian of the Year.

Werner was at the Krause Memorial Branch as part of his ‘thank you tour’. Werner is traveling to all 18 branches of Kent District Library to thank community partners, patrons, friends, neighbors, and staff for making KDL an amazing, award-winning library system.

The Friends of the Krause Memorial Library honored Werner for his prestigious award and presented him with a token of their appreciation for all he has done for KDL and for Krause Memorial.

Werner brought with him refreshments and made a toast, thanking everyone for their support of KDL. Werner also visited Miss Shannon’s storytime, offering cookies to the children and their caregivers.