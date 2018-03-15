Lions thank the town

Although the Rockford Lions officially wrap up their calendar year with the Start of Summer Beer Tent, they wanted to say thanks to the whole community for all of your support throughout the year! This is the time of year when you see the Lions dressed in their Yellow vests and collecting on the streets. They would like to say thank you in advance for all of your donations on the streets. The Lions club also gave special recognition recently to the Rockford Public Safety and Service department during a City Council meeting. They also presented Kim Neveau at Macatowa Bank a plaque for the bank’s ongoing support for the Lions club during multiple events.

The Lions donate ALL of what they collect from fundraising throughout the year to local projects and charities. From supporting the Scouts, to scholarships, to hearing and vision aids / surgeries, to North Kent Services, to Shop with a Cop, Cherry St services, Paws, Leader Dog, LEOs, project Kidsight, Sightseer Radio…. The list goes on and on!

The Rockford club realizes it is impossible to say thanks to all who have donated goods, services, dollars and/or support, but would like to thank the following local businesses that have graciously supported them with donations for their recent 8th Annual ChiliFest as well as other local businesses for supporting the Lions throughout the year:

Eric Brown Stained Glass, Rockford Lanes, The Burger Shack, The Sweet Tooth, Speed Merchants, Bailey & James, Bridge St Baby, LA Miller, The Edge Barbershop, Arena Pizza, Krupp Farms, The Rockford Cheese Shop, Thunder Mountain, Pizza Hut, Great Northern, Cedar Springs Brewery and the Rockford Squire as well as the many others that help throughout the year.

We wish you another great year and remember the Lions Motto…. “We Serve”!