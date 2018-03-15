Relay for Life of Rockford announces kickoff fundraising efforts for 2018 and Relay “Idol”

On Thursday, February 8, 2018, the American Cancer Society Relay for Life of Rockford officially got underway as event volunteers and participants gathered at North Rockford Middle School for a kickoff rally to launch their fundraising efforts for the year.

In 2017, the Relay For Life of Rockford was ranked as one of the Top events nationwide! With more than 5,000 Relay For Life events that take place around the country, this is an incredible achievement that we are very excited about. A huge thanks to everyone who help to make this possible. Our goal is to be even bigger and better in 2018 and we need all the community support possible to make that happen.

The 2018 Relay For Life of Rockford will take place on Friday, May 18, 2018 starting at 12:00 p.m. – Saturday, May 19, 2018 at 12:00 p.m. at North Rockford Middle School. This years theme will be Rei-Lie, a Hawaiian theme as we try to reach the $ 5,000.000.00 mark for all the years Rockford has hosted a Relay For Life. Teams will be challenged to creatively decorate their tents, outfit team members and host events using a “Hawaiian” theme. In a addition to the traditional events held at Relay, there are a few new events that will be added at this years Event. Rockford Relay for Life is currently the only 24 hour Relay event in Kent County.

The “Taste of Rockford” we be held Friday night from 5-8 p.m. Area Restaurants such as Kona Ice, Corner Bar and Flo’s will be participating in serving up some of Rockford’s finest foods. There will be many events for Survivor’s this year as well. Friday, dinner starts at 5:00 p.m. and goes until 6:30 PM. The Survivor Lap at 7:00 p.m. Survivors can sign up at Bank day or at the event. In addition, a pancake breakfast will be served on Saturday morning. Survivors and Caregivers will be able to eat for free and all other participants can partake for donations. Breakfast starts at 7am.

The 2018 Rockford Relay is excited to announce we will be having the first ever Rockford Relay Idol. It will be your chance to sing Live at Rockford Relay for Life. In order to participate a application will need to be completed and returned by April 9, 2018 along with a 2-3 minute YouTube link or video. Please email the application and video to Katy.Siereveld@cancer.org. All application and audition videos will be reviewed by the Rockford Relay Committee and will announce the Top 15 individuals that will be performing at the 2018 Rockford Relay on Friday, May 18 at 7:30 PM.

The Rockford Relay Idol of the year will be determined: 75% Judges Score and 25% Purple Bucket Donations onsite. The winner will be announced Friday, May 18 following the Top 15 performances. The winner will also be given the opportunity to sing at the 2019 Relay For Life of Rockford Luminaria Ceremony

Although the Relay For Life of Rockford is still a couple months away, now is the time to get involved. One in every two men and one in every three women are expected to be diagnosed with cancer at some point in their lifetime. It is a terrible, destructive disease that impacts the lives of so many who are close to us. Information is available on starting a team, sponsoring the event, volunteering your time and many other ways that members of the community can get involved. We are always looking for new survivors and new teams. For more information about on how you can get involved, contact Miranda Mann at 616.389.7040 or mmann@communitywestcu.org or Alex Baldridge at 810.614.4541 or abaldridge@communitywestcu.org.