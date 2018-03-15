Rockford Community EXPO this Saturday

Over 150 booths, giveaways, mascots and more

Rockford’s 14th Annual Community EXPO put on by the Rockford Chamber of Commerce will take place this Saturday, March 17th from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the Rockford High School! Featuring over 150 exhibitor booths throughout the cafeteria, upper concourse, main gymnasium and the new upper gymnasium, it’s sure to be a great turn out!

This year the Rockford Chamber of Commerce will be awarding a total of 4 scholarships (2 academic and 2 trade) presented by Dr. Michael Shibler. There will also be 3- $500 cash prize giveaways, 1- 60” TV giveaway, and a giveaway for an all-inclusive trip to Mexico sponsored by Antor Travel, Apple Vacations and RIU Hotels & Resorts.

This year’s EXPO will have a selling area, author’s corner, food sample, local celebrity emcees, performances from the Rockford students in orchestra, choir, and band, and much more! A special thank you to all the 2018 EXPO Silver Sponsors Rockford Family Eyecare and Miracle Ear, and the Bronze Sponsors ChiroHealth Rockford, RE/MAX United, and Signs with Design.