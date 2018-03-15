Rockfords Swim & Dive season ends successfully at the 2018 D1 State Championships

The Rockford Boys Swim and Dive season came to an end this past weekend with the 2018 Division 1 MHSAA State Championships. Rockford had 9 swimmers and 3 divers qualify this year for the state meet going against 51 other D1 teams. The meet began on Friday, March 9th with the prelims for swimming and diving. In each event, the top 16 times advance to the finals on Saturday and the chance to score points for their team with the top 8 advancing on to the final heat.

The meet began with the 200 yard medley relay. The team of Conner Dedert, Paul Sikkema, Jacob Newberger, and Jack Sikkema was just off their best time of the season for a 9th place finish out of 28 teams that had qualified for the event. In the exhibition heat on Saturday, this same team swam to a 14th place finish.

In the 200 yard Freestyle, Rockford had two swimmers qualify for the event. In the prelims, Zach Burns placed 29th and Jack Sikkema placed 32nd.

In the 50 yard Freestyle, Out of 40 boys who qualified for the event, Rockford placed 3 swimmers. In the prelims, Kyle Arend placed 16th and advanced to the exhibition heat the next day. Spencer Nestle swam his best time of the season to place 21st and Conner Dedert tied his time at the Conference meet to place 27th.

In the 100 yard Butterfly, Rockford school record holder Jacob Newberger, placed 2nd in the prelims on Friday with a 50.46 just .12 off his best time of the season. In the finals, Newberger had another strong time of 50.47 which placed him 5th in the event.

The 100 yard Freestyle prelims saw two Rockford swimmers competing in the event. Jack Sikkema placed 23rd, just off his best time. Kyle Arend dropped .15 off his personal best for 27th place out of 44 in the event.

In the 200 yard Freestyle Relay, the team of Conner Dedert, Paul Sikkema, Spencer Nestle, and Kyle Arend placed 15th out of 44 teams in the prelims. In the exhibition finals the next day, this same team swam a personal best to move up to an 11th place finish.

In the 100 yard Backstroke prelims, Rockford had three swimmers qualified for the event. All three swam their personal best. Jacob Newberger dropped another .21 off his Rockford school record time for a first place seeding going into the finals with a 50.89. Zach Burns dropped .17 off his best for 17th place. Conner Dedert dropped .05 off his best time for 20th place out of the 34 swimmers in the event. In the finals, Jacob Newberger had another strong performance but was just out touched to finish 3rd in the event.

The 100 yard Breaststroke saw two more Rockford swimmers compete in the prelims. Sean Martella dropped .69 seconds off his personal best of the season for 26th place. Paul Sikkema was just off his personal best to finish 29th out of the 41 swimmers in the event.

In the 400 yard Freestyle Relay, the team of Jack Sikkema, Kyle Arend, Spencer Nestle, and Jacob Newberger dropped .22 seconds off their best time of the season to place 14th in the prelims. In the exhibition finals the next day, this same team dropped another 1.58 seconds to move up to a 12th place finish in the event.

Coach Mike Cutler had this to say after the meet. “Great season for the guys, an improvement from last year with still many opportunities to look forward to next year. Proud of the guys and what they did and where they actually rank in the history of Rockford swimming. The division 1 swimming has gotten so fast and we will continue to develop our talents to compete at that level.”

Congratulations to the Rockford Rams boys swim team on their 15th place finish this year at the Division 1 State Championships. Placing 1st at the event was Ann Arbor Skyline. Coming in 2nd was Holland West Ottawa.

Congratulations also goes out to Jacob Newberger on his amazing career at Rockford, ending the season with two school records and two time All-State honors.