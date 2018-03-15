Saxophonist Steve Wilson in Concert at RHS

The Rockford High School Jazz Band is excited to welcome to the Rockford Fine Arts Auditorium one of the greatest names in jazz, saxophonist Steve Wilson, for a concert on Wednesday, March 21, 2017 at 7:00 p.m.

According to Jazz Times, Wilson is known as “the consummate saxophonist-composer and one of the finest alto and soprano saxophonist of our time.” His distinctive sound has been featured in over a 100 recordings with such celebrated artists including Chick Corea, George Duke, among many others. He has also released eight recordings under his own name.

In addition to performing, Wilson is in-demand educator and currently holds a position as an Associate Professor at City College of New York and serves on the faculty at Julliard School. While in Michigan, he will be the jazz artist-in-residence at Michigan State University and will conduct workshops at both the college and high school level.

“It is such an honor to have these master jazz performers in house to work with our students,” according to RHS Jazz Band Director Cullen McCarthy. “This will be a special night for jazz that the community will not want to miss.”

In addition to Wilson, the concert will also feature the award winning Rockford and Northview High School Jazz Bands and the MSU Be-Bop Spartans Jazz Orchestra.

Tickets will be available at the door at 6:00 pm or can be purchased on line at www.rocktix.org. Cost is $10.00 for adults and $5.00 for students and seniors age 62+. All seats are general admission.

This concert is the made possible by the generous sponsorship of the Rockford Education Foundation, MSU Federal Credit Union and Meyer Music. All proceeds to the Rockford and Northview Jazz Bands to further their students jazz studies.