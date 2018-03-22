Rockford Gymnasts place well in Individual State Championship on Saturday

The State Championship for Individuals was held all day Saturday at Rockford. Girls who qualified at their Regional Meet were able to compete against other qualifiers from around the state, which is quite an honor. Rockford qualifiers started out on beam and moved through each event, ending on bars. The girls had a wonderful day full of beautiful routines and support for one another.

Final standings are as follows:

On vault Reagan Ammon took 6th place with a 9.250, while Morgan Case took 2nd place with a 9.4. On bars Chantel Lokers placed 10th with 8.675, Ammon placed 2nd scoring 8.975, and Ashley Faulkner took 1st place with a 9.05! On beam Nicole Curtis placed 10th with a 9.150, Case took 5th scoring 9.250, and Lokers placed 4th with a 9.3. Finally, on floor Ammon placed 10th with 9.175, Faulkner took 2nd with a 9.5, and Case placed 1st with a 9.6!

In the All-Around, which is a score tabulated from all 4 events for each gymnast, results for the state of Michigan in Division 2 are as follows: Lokers placed 8th in the state, Faulkner placed 6th, Ammon placed 5th, and Case took 2nd! Taylor Cullen and Caleigh Kusmierski also competed individually on two events each. Congratulations Girls! Hard work always pays off!