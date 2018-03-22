Archery center to host high profile tournaments this summer

Spring is just around the corner, and that means archers at the West Michigan Archery Center (WMAC) are gearing up for outdoor season.

When the weather doesn’t quite cooperate, the Mary Free Bed outdoor heated shooting booth is the place to practice long distance. On Wednesday, Michael Plummer and Glenn Meyers were doing just that, firing arrows 70 meters downrange. In early March, Michael took his 4th consecutive title at the NFAA National Adult Male Freestyle Limited Recurve class in Cincinnati, Ohio. Glenn took Second in Male Masters Recurve.

Instead of basking in their success, they were hard at work practicing.

Some archers from the WMAC S3DA team and the Top Nock Junior Olympic Archery Development (JOAD) programs also travelled to Cincinnati and did well. Timothy Westphal shoots with both programs at the WMAC; he took a silver in the S3DA Male High School Olympic Recurve division in Cincinnati.

Brianna Laux, who trains at MSU’s Demmer Center and the WMAC, took national titles in both the NFAA and S3DA. Several other WMAC archers placed well in both events, too, while getting great tournament experience.

In 2017, WMAC hosted a number of outdoor and indoor tournaments, with well over 1,000 participants. The State Games of America last summer featured archers from over 25 states, Canada, and the Virgin Islands. The addition of an elevated Director of Shooting (DOS) platform makes judging these tournaments much easier. The WMAC has the DOS stand thanks to the Eagle Scout project of one its champion archers, Liam Smith.

This summer the WMAC will host a number of tournaments, including the Meijer State Games, the Society for Archery in Michigan (SAM) single-distance, and a charity tournament to benefit Exodus House, a non-profit that serves homeless veterans. The Wynalda Packaging 3-D Course will open soon, providing an outdoor experience for hunters. Information on tournaments, memberships, open shoot times, special events, and all things archery can be found at www.westmichiganarchery.com, and on Facebook.