Rockford Varsity Gymnasts place third in State!

On Friday Rockford hosted the MHSAA Gymnastics State Championship competition. Teams from all over Michigan converged in our gymnasium to compete skills they had worked on all season. As coaches, teams, parents, volunteers and fans began to gather, the excitement picked up.

Rockford competed on vault first. Nicole Curtis, Ashley Faulkner, and Taylor Cullen got the team off to a strong start, and then Reagan Ammon and Morgan Case finished up the first event with the team’s two highest scores: 9.225 and 9.375 respectively.

Next up were bars for Rockford. Although bars is not the team’s strongest event, we counted four solid routines from Curtis, Lokers, Faulkner, and Ammon, then continued on to the difficult event of beam.

Rockford was up for the challenge, and the girls demonstrated their focus, beauty, and skill. Caleigh Kusmierski scored an 8.85, Faulkner a 9.025, Ammon a 9.175, Lokers a 9.25, and Case a 9.65!

With fire and spirit the girls began their final event on floor! Cheers from teammates and from the stands rang out as the team got started. Faulkner scored a 9.3, Averi Nixon a 9.325, Ammon a 9.35, and Lokers and Case both scored 9.4; these scores were earned from fabulous routines and upgraded skills!

The Rams pulled together throughout the whole meet cheering and screaming for one another; a few voices were gone by the end of the day! After tallying up all of the team scores, 13 teams total, the results couldn’t have been much closer. Farmington scored 144.750, Northville 144.550, and Rockford 144.450. Taking third place for a team with no division 1 athletes and no seniors on the roster is quite an honor. Missing first place by only three-tenths of a point is amazing! Congratulations Rams! Enjoy your tremendous success!