D.A.R.E. program seeks sponsors for annual golf outing

For thirteen years, the Rockford D.A.R.E. program has received a large portion of its funding from their annual golf outing. As the June 2018 outing date approaches, the program is looking for more sponsors to contribute.

D.A.R.E. has been a staple of the Rockford community for over a decade, providing education about drugs, alcohol, and other harmful substances to youth in the community. In D.A.R.E. education, children learn about the adverse effects of substances and how to resist peer pressure. The lessons change with age, from as young as kindergarten to as old as middle school.

With society in the middle of what has been labeled an opioid crisis, early substance education is more relevant than ever. However, the D.A.R.E. program cannot function without valuable financial support.

100% of the money from sponsorships goes back into the D.A.R.E. program in Rockford. While the golf outing has already picked up several amazing sponsors, they’re still looking for more.

To play is $125 a person or $500 for a foursome team, but if you aren’t a golfer, there are still plenty of ways to contribute. From sponsoring a prize to putting your name on a tee to sponsoring lunch, there are many ways to not only donate, but to get a business featured at the event.

For more information, contact officers Ian Graham or Brandon Boelema at 616-866-9557 or check the City of Rockford’s website.