Four students awarded Rockford Chamber of Commerce scholarships

The Rockford Chamber of Commerce (RCC) is proud to announce that Rockford High School seniors James Bird, Emerson Ross, Hannah Irwin, and Kendra Kalnins were named the recipients of its 2017-2018 college scholarships.

A panel of 14 RCC board members had the difficult task of poring over submitted applications and whittling down the list to the eventual winners.

The Rockford Chamber of Commerce’s Annual Golf Outing proceeds fund the RCC Scholarship program. The 2017 RCC Annual Golf Outing was very successful do to the generosity of our Member sponsorships. The RCC Board of Directors voted unanimously to award 4-$1,500 scholarships this year.

The applicants answered the timely question, “Opinions in the United States and around the world have become increasingly polarized. How can you as a student and young adult, businesses and the community find common ground to improve quality of life?”

Bird, Ross, Irwin and Kalnins impressed the judges with their essay, their achievements academically, involvement and success in extra curricular activities, and their involvement in the community to earn the scholarship award.

James Bird will be attending Hope College pursuing a career in Pre-Med course study toward Pediatric Ophthalmology.

Emerson Ross will be attending Hope College pursuing a career in Marketing and Management.

Hannah Irwin will be attending Douglas J Aveda Institute pursuing a career in Cosmetology.

Kendra Kalnins will be attending Grand Rapids Community College pursuing a career in Occupational Therapy Assistant Program.

The scholarships were announced during the Chamber’s Rockford Community EXPO event on Saturday, March 17, 2018. Bird, Ross, Irwin, and Kalnins will be honored again at the RHS Honors Convocation Ceremony.