Rockford Wrestling Season in Review

By JIM JAKIEMIEC

Looking back on the long season, Coach Brian Richardson knows there are several reasons to be excited about what his team accomplished. “These are simply great, young men who are so fun to work with. Their work ethic and talent are unlimited!” One of the team’s greatest achievements was earning Academic All-State as a team. “We attract that kind of student-athlete,” he added. This is the eighth straight year that the team as received this award.

Considering that this was a rebuilding year, the team went well beyond its expectations. The program graduated seven starters from 2017 and lost a returning starter early in December this season to injury. That left eight positions to fill. The team’s accolades on the season include a 5-1 record in the challenging O-K Red conference, three tournament wins, two runner-up tournament finishes, District champions, and a third place finish in the prestigious Kent County Classic.

One notable senior will be tough to replace from this year’s team, Brendan Wymer. He became a valuable team leader and captain. “Brendan is one of the nicest kids I have ever coached in my 21 years of coaching here at Rockford. He is so humble, and he was a convincing recruiter, bringing in six wrestlers to the program!” bragged Coach Richardson.

The team will have a solid core of wrestlers to build around for next season, led by four juniors who wrestled in the Individual State Finals. Jack Richardson finished fourth at that tourney, and Connor White finished eighth, earning both All-State honors. Noah Anderson and Tyler Waterstrat also wrestled well there, and will return for their senior campaigns. Their thirst for success will set a great example for others on the team next year.

The sophomores were well-represented this year as well, with Brocke Fisher, Ashton Halland, Evan Kaiser, and Erik Schultz all becoming fixtures in the Varsity lineup for the majority of the season. The “B” team also had several sophomores at its core. That group won two tournaments also.

Of course, there were some key freshmen that rounded out the team for the Rams this year. Trenton Wachter and Cole Gleason each finished with 32-13 records at the Varsity level this season. In fact, they were both named to the All-State Freshmen team by Michigan Grappler magazine. Their talent is known all over the state already!

Richardson has his athletes working hard during the off-season with many opportunities for them to improve. “I’m so excited about the camps that we will be attending this spring, summer, and fall. We will be working with Rockford wrestling alumni JJ Johnson for six weeks in the spring and fall. He has been assisting the Brighton program and they took second in the state this year!” Richardson shared. They will also be hosting a Rockford Intensive camp and traveling to the U.P. for the Boudro camp. November cannot come soon enough for this motivated group of athletes.