Downtown Rockford open for business while under construction

Downtown improvements will be significant in the upcoming season between road work and building projects. The good news is downtown shops and restaurants remain open and offer plenty of reason to visit. Among expected changes is the impressive work going on at Courtland and Main street intersections with a major overhaul of the Glik’s building to the northeast while kitty-corner across the Corner Bar work is in full swing.

During last month’s City Council meeting City Manager Thad Beard said the Rogue River Tavern will be getting a dumpster of its own for an intense remodel. On Squires Street Eric Brown Stained Glass is moving up again with a third level being added above his current two story status. Keep an eye on this ever changing, always improving vibrant downtown. Doubtless more projects will spring up as the season warms. The improvements to road and correlating water and sewer will begin after the Rockford Chamber of Commerce brings the season to a beginning for 2018 with the 50th annual Start of Summer Celebration, the town’s biggest event of the year. Don’t miss that coming up beginning with resident’s night Wednesday, June 7 and open to all Friday through Sunday June 8, 9 and 10.