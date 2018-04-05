Letter to the editor and readers of the Rockford Squire: Environmental Improvements

I am commenting regarding Ranger Steve’s Nature Niche great and profound message in the March 29 Squire. Ranger Steve hit the nail on the head on many things like he always does. First his various opportunities that land owners can and should take advantage of as necessary for environmental improvement and protection. There is an old saying “times a wasting!” so take action now! One might think it takes a long time for plantings to take hold and make a difference but not very long in many situations. Here are two pictures of a Green Team Project on the banks of Cedar Creek in Cedar Springs taken 2 years apart. Just look at that lush growth of “native” plants slowing and filtering any runoff into the creek from a lawn at C & S Tool Engineering. A “Rain Garden” catching runoff from the company’s parking lot was also installed at that time.

Ranger Steve also shared his and many other folk’s frustrations with changes in regulations, severely weakening or eliminating altogether important environment regulations. He suggests that we contact our Legislators about our concerns. I fully support his suggestion! I personally have learned in recent years to voice my concerns from locally to my federal Legislators. Admittedly the results are mixed but I ask myself. How bad might it have been if I hadn’t voiced my opinion? I believe worse. I am a member of the Izaak Walton league of America and on their website, www.iwla.org they have a great and easy way to send a message to our State and Federal legislators. At this site simply follow three simple steps; a) Take Action b) Contact legislators c) Compose your message. After composing your message you can e-mail it or print it out and mail it. Of course you can always call you legislator’s office and relay you message.

Last but not least Ranger Steve, keep up your good work.

If you missed the Ranger’s article a copy of that and other issues is usually available at the Rockford Squire office 331 Northland Dr.

Bob Stegmier, IWLA & RRWP