Obituary: Irma Lorraine Crawford

Irma Lorraine Crawford, age 85, passed peacefully into the arms of her Savior on March 28, 2018. She was a wonderful daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who will be lovingly remembered for her quiet faith, her gentle spirit, her servant’s heart and her sweet sense of humor.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Albert “Joe” Crawford; her mother and father, Hilding Johnson and Florence Newman; her brother, Hilding Johnson, Jr.; and her son-in-law Jay Bufton. She is survived by her children, Daniel (Nicole) Crawford, David Crawford, Douglas (Kathy) Crawford, Deb (Jim) Peterson, Donald (Kara) Crawford, Denise Bufton, Daryl (Beth) Crawford; twenty-five grandchildren; and twenty-nine great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, April 8, 2018, from 3:00 until 6:00 p.m. at Pederson Funeral Home, 127 N. Monroe Street NE, Rockford, MI 49341. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Monday, April 9, 2018, at 11:00 a.m. at West Cannon Baptist Church, 5760 Cannonsburg Road, Rockford, MI 49341. There will be an hour of visitation prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Missionary Enrichment Fund at Continental Baptist Missions, 11650 Northland Dr. NE, Rockford, MI 49341.