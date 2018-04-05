Rhythm Dance Center spring happenings

As spring buds emerge, Rhythm Dance Center (RDC) owner Jen Hanes has been reflecting on all the growth she’s seen over the past year. The studio established a community dance outreach program that is wrapping up its first season with success. “Reaching with Rhythm” participants have donated their time to Kids Food Basket, collected clothing, taught ballet, and performed an interactive dance session with the Coit Elementary after school program. Hanes is proud of the program, ran by Miss Holly (Wallace). “It went great. In the future we hope to attract dancers from other studios as well. Our last event will be teaching GRPS students to dance as part of a district wide arts day in April.”

RDC also held its annual Studio Showcase, where dancers prepare their own choreography, including music and costume, to compete for a chance to be highlighted in the year-end recital. This year’s winners were Morgan Warwick and Raquel Dunneback, who choreographed a trio with Katie Hakala and Jocelyn Supanich. Hanes is impressed with the number of entries and level of progress from year to year. Dance instructor Miss Angela (Probst) said she enjoys watching what they are able to create on their own, and how it develops another layer of their dance ability.

With competitive season is in full swing, and the trophy counter already donning the achievements of the year, Hanes would like to invite the community to check out all they have to offer by stopping in to the studio. Summer registration starts May 1st and fall registration begins June 4th for the general public. Competition Team tryouts are May 12th. She welcomes all levels and is known for her positive, supportive, family atmosphere. Their impressive year-end recital, which is closer to a Broadway show, is June 1st and 2nd and is open to the public. Contact the studio for tickets or info. rhythmdancecenter@sbcglobal.net