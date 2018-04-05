Rockford Middle School Students share their vision of peace in Lions International Peace Poster Contest

Ella Gustafson, from North Rockford Middle School, and Emily Danks, from East Rockford Middle School, were chosen as this year’s Rockford Lions Club peace poster winners. The student’s posters were among more than 375,000 entries submitted worldwide in the Lions International Peace Poster Contest.

The contest is sponsored to emphasize the importance of world peace to young people everywhere, and participation is open to middle school students between the ages of 11 and 13. Posters were evaluated on three criteria; originality, artistic merit, and portrayal of the contest theme.

As winners of their respective school’s competition, Gustafson and Danks received $100 gift cards to Glik’s in downtown Rockford. Helping them to achieve recognition for their efforts were their art teachers Rachel Kibbe (NRMS) and Nick Vanderburg (ERMS).

All students competing in the peace poster contest also meet several state art education standards, including the use of visual characteristics and organizational principles of art to communicate ideas, and to integrate artistic concepts to communicate intended meaning in artwork. Kibbe and Vanderburg said that helping to judge the contest is difficult because their advanced art students all have strong artistic skills for creating the posters and ideas about what peace means to them.

The Rockford Lions Club is growing and supporting many local, state, and international organizations. They are expanding their development of its young people in the Rockford community in addition to its efforts toward conquering blindness.