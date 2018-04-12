3rd Annual Jazz Nite with the Dynamic Robin Connell Duo

Arts Rockford’s 3rd Annual JAZZ NITE will spotlight the unforgettable Robin Connell Duo on Saturday, April 21, from 6 to 9 pm in the newly opened Summit banquet room, 6585 Belding Road, Rockford, in the same building as the art center.

Jazz pianist-singer Robin Connell, the Artprize 2016 jazz music award recipient, and the West Michigan Jazz Society’s 2017 Musician of the Year, tinkles the ivories with original arrangements of time-honored classics. Originally from Detroit, she honed her craft in New York City at places like the Waldorf-Astoria, bringing the sophistication of The Great American Songbook to life in her own charming and inimitable way.

“We’re excited to present Robin Connell at our 3rd Annual JAZZ NITE concert. She’s a great jazz influence in this area,” said Leigh Engelbrecht, Chairman, Arts Rockford. “And Jim Cooper is joining Robin on the Vibraphone in this event which is something most people have never heard live.”

An accomplished musician, Connell performs regularly as bandleader or side-woman throughout the Midwest and hosts the jazz piano concert series, Jazz in the Sanctuary at Fountain Street Church.

Enthusiastic about jazz education, Connell’s teaching credits include many years as jazz faculty at the Interlochen Center for the Arts as well as the Aquinas Jazz Camp and the Blue Lake Fine Arts Camp. She currently teaches jazz studies at Aquinas College, co-directs the St Cecilia Youth Jazz Ensembles, and travels for gigs at schools and festivals.

Tickets for Arts Rockford’s 3rd Annual JAZZ NITE are just $30 each or $25 each for two or more tickets, and include Live Music, Appetizers, Desserts and Beverages catered by Due North Catering, a partner of Timbers restaurant.

Tickets must be purchased in advance and are available online through PayPal on the Arts Rockford website: www.artsrockfordmi.org For more information, call 616-560-7156.

Arts Rockford is one of the most diverse arts organizations in western Michigan currently supporting 14 local arts groups including ten performance groups with music, theatre and dance and four visual and literary groups. Together these arts organizations – with over 1,200 individual members – host over 60 annual art events.

Arts Rockford provides support for performance and visual arts and is funded in part by an award from the Michigan Council for Arts and Culural Affairs and National Endowment for the Arts. More information on Arts Rockford can be found on their website: http://www.artsrockfordmi.org