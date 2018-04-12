Boys Lacrosse Begins Home Stretch

The Varsity Boys Lacrosse Team will begin a stretch of home games during the month of April. On Friday, April 13, fans will have the opportunity to watch a double header of Varsity Lacrosse. The Girls will play Hinsdale Central High School at 5:30 pm and then the boys will face Ann Arbor Pioneer High School at 7 pm. It will also be Teacher Appreciation Night. Players will recognize a teacher that has had an impact on their education. The Boys will play again on Saturday April 14 vs visiting Vicksburg High School. The JV will play at 11:30 and the Varsity will play at 1:00 pm. Both games will be played at the new turf field at the high school. Additional home games will be played on April 19 and April 21 at the TED. Come on out and enjoy watching the fastest growing sport!