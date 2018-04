Well, actually geocache season is all year around, but you have to admit it is more fun when the sun is out. Here is Jessica and Francisco geocaching at the Squire. The couple just moved here from Reno, Nevada to be near family. We welcome them to the area and hope they love it here. They said they are geocaching around Grand Rapids to get to know the area. Geocaching is loads of fun, inexpensive and changes all the time. Visit online at geocache.com to see some local caches you can look for.