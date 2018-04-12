Obituary: Jonathan B. Brussow

Jonathan Bradley (Stormy) Brussow, aka J.B. to friends, of Rockford MI was swept away suddenly on March 5, 2018. He blew into this world on May 31, 1998 to Brad and Carolyn Brussow in Grand Rapids, MI.

Jonathan radiated joy in all he took on. He had a smile that would not quit, a twinkle in his eyes that sparked “I’ve got this!”, and a positive personality that captured all he met. He was kind, respectful, helpful, and generous to all.

Jonathan loved the outdoors…whether waiting patiently for that monster buck, riding a wheelie on his motorcycle, lazily cruising on his pontoon, or taking in the beauty of God’s country. You could always count on Johnny Boy for a heartfelt smile, a funny story, or a good pat on the back. He was hard working, quick to think on his feet, and extremely creative.

He is survived by his mother and father, Carolyn and Brad, his brother Alex, his sister Allison, his grandparents Lawrence and Sharleen Wise, Jennie Brussow, and his fiance’, Athena Williams, the love of his life. He was truly blessed to love such a beautiful soul.

Visitation for Jonathan will be from 4:00-8:00 on Friday, April 20 at Christ Our Savior Lutheran Church, 4610 Belding Rd., Rockford, MI 49341. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 21 at Christ Our Savior.

We love you and miss you beautiful boy! We know we will see you again in God’s kingdom. “Mightier than the thunder of the great waters, mightier than the breakers of the sea – the Lord on high is mighty. Your statutes stand firm; holiness adorns your house for endless days, O Lord.” Psalm 93:4,5