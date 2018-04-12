Obituary: Larry K. Hall

Larry K. Hall of Rockford, Michigan, age 76, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 5, 2018. He was born to Clare and Marie (Kaiser) Hall on February 20, 1942, in Big Rapids, MI.

Larry joins his beloved wife and best friend Beverly in Heaven along with many other friends and family members. He is survived by his loving children Viki (David) Backhus, Michele (Kevin) Cooper, Ronald (Pam) VanKoevering, Brian (Ronda) Hall, Allen (Wendy) VanKoevering, and David Hall; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; and brothers, Bob Hall and Greg Hall.

A memorial celebration and luncheon will be held from 1:00 pm until 3:00 pm on Saturday, April 21, 2018, at VFW Post 5598, 511 North 68th St., Coopersville, MI 49404.

In Lieu of flowers, those wishing to offer expressions of sympathy may donate in Larry’s name to The ALS Association Michigan Chapter, 678 Front Ave NW, Suite 177, Grand Rapids, Michigan 49504.