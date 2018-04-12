Squire Visits: Spring travels April 12, 2018 The Rockford Squire Reader Photos, Squire Visits 0 “Here’s a pic with the Squire and part of our Jamaica group. 55 of us took a morning excursion to the Blue Hole near Ocho Rios, Jamaica on 3/9/18.” -Paul, Antor Travel “I took this photo of my kids last week in Indian Shores, FL (Clearwater area). Thought you’d enjoy it!”- Craig Brian and Kristie Byrnes brought The Rockford Squire with them on a trip to Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. “The Squire” is off on another Machu Picchu Adventure Art students tour some highlights of Europe – West Catholic Art Teacher, Mrs. Lisa Nawrocki, took a group of 36 art students and their parents and relatives to Italy and Spain over spring break to learn more about the art and culture of the two beautiful countries. Pictured, standing in front of St. Peter’s in the Vatican after viewing the Sistine Chapel, are Lisa and her husband, Steve and son Nick Nawrocki, with his fiancée, Sarah Vesely and her father Jim Wisnewski. They traveled on to Lucca, Pisa, Orvieto and Florence where they celebrated Easter Mass in the Basilica of St. Catherine. Then took an overnight ferry to Barcelona, Spain to see the La Sagrada Familia (the Church of the Holy Family). This is the still unfinished masterpiece of the famously eccentric architectural genius, Antonio Gaudi. They also walked the Las Ramblas, a mile long pedestrian street, the carnival of urban Barcelona, full of vendors, cafes, street performers and open air shops. Of course, The Rockford Squire went with them on their travels. ItalyJamaicareader photosSpainSquire VisitstravelRelated Posts Squire Visits: Grand Island Ice Caves Squire Visits: Mexico and Portugal The first day of our cruise: Go to sleep off Italy, wake up in Greece Santorini, Greece, destroyed by volcanoes, saved by tourism