Youth Rugby Comes to Rockford

Who wants to play rugby?! The answer is, anyone who wants to in West Michigan! Andy Dauser, President of Rugby Michigan, and head coach of both the Rockford Boys and Sparta-Rock Girls’ Rugby Clubs, is announcing the addition of a Youth Rugby Program in West Michigan, starting in April of this year. The program is open to 5th-8th graders and is geared toward flag rugby, however, program participants will still practice tackling techniques in one-on-one sessions.

“The idea is to get more kids playing, so they are familiar with the sport by high school. We currently have players from Rockford, Sparta, Catholic Central, and West Catholic, because these districts all have clubs for boys. The girls’ team, Sparta-Rock, also has players from Comstock, Cedar Springs, and Catholic Central,” says Dauser.

The first practice for the Rogue River Rugby Club will be Monday, April 9, from 6-7:30 pm, and will continue at this date and time for seven weeks. The location is yet to be determined, but you can check out the Rogue River Rugby Club FB page for more details and updates. The club will provide your child with more that just athletic skills. The athlete will gain skills both socially and physically, which will carry over into all aspects of life.

Rugby is like a big family that welcomes everyone in, not matter what school you attend: “Being able to pull from all of these diverse schools to make one team shows how rugby is different from other sports. It’s not clique-y, and players will get to know kids outside of their school friend groups.”

Be happy, Play Rugby!