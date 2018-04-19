New date announced for April benefit for Kim Wood of Speed Merchants

Benefit event moved to April 29th due to weather

Kim Wood, owner of Speed Merchants Bike Shop in Rockford was diagnosed, last fall, with Glioblastoma Multiforme (the most aggressive form of Brain Cancer).

Kim has been a part of Speed Merchants for many years. In the early 90’s he was an employee. In 1994 he bought in to the business and became 1 of 4 owners.

By 1998, Kim was one of 2 owners. Upon the death of the other owner, Kim and his wife Kimberly purchased the remaining share and it has been a family business ever since.

Times were tough at first, the shop was without a furnace for 3 years. But last year the shop was renovated. It is now a staple of the Rockford Cycling Community.

On Sunday 4/29 from 1:00pm to 6:00pm the Greater Rockford Community is invited to Speed Merchants Bike Shop for Pedal the Peaks/Community open house. This event is designed to raise money for Kim Woods.

• Silent auction table with items from many local Businesses

• Food

• Donations accepted

• Competitive bike ride starts at 2:00 p.m.

Stop by to make a donation, bid on one of the many donated items or take part in the competitive bike ride.