North Kent Connect received check from SpartanNash Direct Your Dollars

For many months, North Kent Connect supporters collected Family Fare receipts as part of the SpartanNash Direct Your Dollars program. NKC reached the goal of $150,000 in receipts and was thrilled to receive a $1,000 check from SpartanNash! Claire Guisfredi, Executive Director of North Kent Connect and Karilyn Hashman, Store Director at the Rockford Family Fare are holding the big check. Thank you to the community for saving your Family Fare receipts. Continue saving them because NKC is trying for the next $1,000!