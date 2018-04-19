North Rockford Middle School February students of the month

Braelynne Jacobson is a 6th grade student from our Forces of Nature team and the daughter of Mila and Charlie. She has four siblings named Jayden, Reagan, Camryn and Noel as well as a pet dog.

Braelynne attended Parkside elementary and is active in softball, choir, and really likes gym class. Some of her favorites include language arts class with Mrs. McDuffee, eating pizza, the book One and Only Ivan, and listening to a variety of music. She really wants to travel to sunny and warm Florida.

Braelynne is most proud of her grades in school this year and the people that she admires the most are her mom and dad because they are always there for her.

Mataeo Jarrell is a 6th grade student from our Forces of Nature team and the son of Annie and Tavis. He has three siblings named Malayah, Marcella, and Micaiah as well as a pet named Django.

Mataeo attended Roguewood elementary and is active in band, sports, and enjoys baseball, basketball, and WWE. Mataeo cheers for Michigan State and hopes to become a WWE wrestler one day. Some of his favorites include teacher Mr. Baker, eating steak, the movie the Sandlot, the book Elsewhere, and listening to music from Bon Jovi. Mataeo would like to take a vacation to Disney World.

He is most proud of his hard work in school and the person that he admires the most is his mom because she is a great

role model.

Emily Schroeder is a 7th grade student and the daughter of Eric and Kristen Schroeder. She has one sibling named Ethan and attended both Belmont and South Meadows elementary schools.

Emily is active in the drama club, yearbook, and Honors Choir. In her free time she enjoys collecting gemstones. Emily cheers for Michigan State and she aspires to become an actor one day. Some of her favorites include math class, teacher Mr. Barr, eating steak, the movie Clue, and listening to any kind of music except country. Emily would love to travel to any place that has a great gemstone museum.

She is most proud of her drive and her hard work in school and the person that she admires the most is her choir teacher Mr. Shear.

Owen Guswiler is a 7th grade student and the son of Mike and Julie. He has three siblings named Ian, Olivia, and Pierce as well as a dog named Tango.

Owen attended Roguewood elementary and is active in choir, soccer, and gymnastics. Owen cheers for GVSU. Some of his favorites include choir class, teacher Mr. Shear, eating pizza, the movie Pacific Rim, the book Mort(e), and listening to heavy metal. Owen would love to travel to Madagascar one day.

He is most proud of his good grades and his ability to maintain them. The person that he admires the most is his dad because he is a great role model and has pushed him to do and try many different things.

Olivia Rook is an 8th grade student and the daughter of Meagan Rook. She has two siblings named Ava and Jaxson.

Olivia attended Parkside elementary and is active in PE buddies at NRMS. She also is involved in her church youth group and enjoys traveling. Olivia cheers for the University of Michigan. Some of her favorites include teacher Mr. Anderson, eating pizza, the movie Spider Man- Homecoming, the book The Trail, and listening to a variety of music. She would love to travel to California one day.

Olivia is most proud of her hard work in school and her grades and the person that she admires the most is her brother because he works hard, sets a good example and is just awesome.

Ty Maksimowski is an 8th grade student and the son of Brian and Jill. He has two siblings named Camryn and Cullen as well as a dog named Lenny.

Ty attended Belmont elementary. He is active in crew and enjoys reading, playing video games, watching TV, and swimming. Ty cheers for Michigan State and hope to become a pharmacist one day. Some of his favorites include algebra class, eating any kind of food that is in front of him, watching all kinds of movies, reading many different books, but does not have any favorite music. Ty would like to travel to Germany one day.

He is most proud of his good grades because he works hard for them and the person that he admires the most is his mom because of how she is able to handle any difficult situation with ease.