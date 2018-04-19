Obituary: Robert Harry Menke

Robert Harry Menke, age 95, a proud WWII veteran, passed away on April 15, 2018. He joined the love of his life Catherine, who preceded him in death after 58 years of wedded bliss.

Robert entered this world on March 31, 1923, in Chicago, Illinois. Around the age of 6, Robert and his siblings Glenn and Jacqueline (Sue), moved to Howard City, Michigan to live with his grandparents on a small farm. His parents, Harry and Myrtle said, “A city is no place to raise children.” Robert graduated from Howard City High School. He met his wife while working at the Coral Creamery. Robert would have to walk into the office to collect his paycheck, and Catherine handed them out. Growing up during the Depression taught Robert the meaning of sacrifice, hard work, and to be thankful and appreciate the little things in life.

He was preceded in death by his wife Catherine, infant daughter Marcia, grandson Noah Hamstra, and son-in-law, Brian Hamstra. He is survived by his children; Sue (Roy) Taylor, Shari (Mark) Leavens, David Menke and Rene Lewis, Sarah Hamstra, Sandra Menke, Dennis (Marybeth) Menke; 16 grandchildren: Jenny, Josh, Aaron, Brandon, Nathan, Nicole, Heather, Holly, Nicholas, Stephanie, Theresa, Don (D.J.), Eric, Steven, Jeffrey, and Marielle; 11 great-grandchildren: Ida, Artie, Ben, Lucas, Zoe, Beckett, Caleb, Brenden, Landen, Jayden, Ethan, and a great-granddaughter arriving in August. He is also survived by sister-in-laws, brother-in-laws, and many nieces and nephews.

Robert was truly an amazing man who was loved by all who met and had a conversation with him.

There was a time of visitation from 2:00 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. and from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. with a Praying of the Rosary starting at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 17, 2018, at Pederson Funeral Home, 127 N. Monroe Street NE, Rockford, MI, 49341.

The funeral mass for Robert was celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, April 18, 2018, at Our Lady of Consolation Catholic Church, 4865 11 Mile Rd NE, Rockford, MI 49341. Fr. Tom Page and Fr. Tony Russo will be presiding. There will also be a one hour visitation prior to the service.

Those wishing to offer expressions of sympathy may make a memorial contribution in Robert’s name to North Kent Connect, 10075 Northland Dr. NE, Rockford, MI 49341.