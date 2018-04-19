State Champions Ashley Faulkner and Morgan Case recognized

On Monday, March 26, the Rockford Board of Education recognized Ashley Faulkner and Morgan Case for their first place wins at the 2018 MHSAA State Gymnastics Individual Finals. The pair, sophomores at Rockford High School, won Individual State Championship honors at the March 10th state finals held in Rockford. At the board meeting, Coach Michelle Ankney spoke about each gymnast and the individual performances that made them state champions. RHS Superintendent, Michael Shibler recalled the excitement at the team finals on March 9th, where he witnessed the team missing out on first place by three tenths of a point which would have made them state champions for the 4th year in a row. Faulkner and Case received certificates of recognition presented by the Board

of Education.

Ashley Faulkner won the MHSAA Division 2 Championship on the uneven parallel bars. She also placed 2nd in floor exercise and 6th in all-around earning three state medals for her effort. Morgan Case won the MHSAA Division 2 Championship on floor exercise, placed 2nd in vault, 5th on beam and 2nd in all-around. Before joining the Rockford High School Varsity Team, both girls trained at Northstar Gymnastics in the

Excel Program.