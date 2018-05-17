Boys Lacrosse earns #3 ranking

The Varsity Boys Lacrosse team is wrapping up its regular season after playing a challenging schedule. Team 21 faced multiple top 10 ranked opponents in Division 1 and 2 from Michigan, Indiana and Illinois, yet still managed to head into the playoffs with a 10-6 record. Most impressively, the team earned the 3 seed in the Division 1 final standings. This seeding is the highest seed ever earned by the program. As the program continues to grow in the state powerhouse rankings – it is also growing the program down at the youth level. Two evenings a week – you can head out to the high school and see the players working with the youth as they volunteer their time coaching the K-2 players in the Rockford Youth Program. This past weekend, many of the players helped coach these up and coming lax players at a Play Day out at East Rockford Middle School.