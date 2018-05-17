Cannon Township doctor found dead

A Cannon Township man who went missing last week and was reportedly suicidal was found Saturday deceased. The Kent County Sheriff Department had issued a missing person alert for Dr. Steven Edward Scranton on April 25 after he left his home in his vehicle with a rifle. He was reportedly suicidal.

Scranton had been charged in January of this year with Criminal Sexual Conduct involving some of his patients and was bonded and awaiting trial. The public was asked for help in locating the 65 year old man, who was driving his 2015 gray Dodge Ram Longhorn, Four Door Extended Cab.

Due to the media coverage the Kent County Sheriff Office received a tip on the possible whereabouts of Dr. Scranton’s vehicle in Montcalm County. The Montcalm County Sheriff’s Office investigated the tip and located the vehicle in their jurisdiction. A short time later Dr. Scranton was located deceased a short distance from where the vehicle was located. No foul play is suspected at this time.