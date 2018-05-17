Obituary: Loren W. Brown

Loren W. Brown of Rockford, MI passed away Monday, May 7th, 2018 at his home surrounded by family at the age of 87. Loren served his country in the military by attending school in Wooster, Mass. Following that he was sent on to the Pentagon Top Secretary for decoding and then assigned to Korea 352 Communication reconnaissance Sance. There he received an interpreter and by means of Morse code he copied and translated information, sending it back to the Pentagon.

Preceded in death by his first wife Francine. Left to cherish his memory, he leaves his wife Jeanne (Ulanch) of 30 years; his children Loren aka LB, wife Midge, Brown, Dr. James Brown, her children Tamara (Tami) and Brendan Boylan, Kimberly (Kim) and Nathan Haverkamp; his four grandchildren, Brendan Thomas Ulanch, Keara Jean Ulanch, Nathan Chase Haverkamp and Savannah Kilkenny Boylan. Loren retired from Michigan Millers Insurance Company as the Western Michigan Claims Manager. He was an avid golfer, loved the game so upon retiring he worked at Blythefield Country Club as one of their starters. Moving on he worked for the Rockford Flower Shop delivering plants and flowers, always with a smile. He was a member of the American Legion Post and past President of the Comstock Park Rotary Club. Brownie, as he was known so well for many years at the DeVos Performance Hall, DeVos Place, greeting you, helping and ushering you to your seat. For over 50 years, Loren was so involved with his church. A deacon of Westminster Presbyterian Church and a member of the Sanctuary Choir for many years.

Surrounding him were amazing neighbors of Olde Millpond Condos which grew to be second families to him and caring friends. Loren never met a stranger who didn’t end up as his friend. He loved and joked with everyone and everyone loved him. He will be remembered and missed by all. He left a legacy of love to everyone who crossed his path.

Loren leaves his footprints behind him for all be positive, caring and good. The family would like to express their deepest gratitude for the exceptional love, care and comfort provided to him by Faith Hospice.

Interment will take place with military honors on Thursday, June 14th, 2018 at 3:00 PM at Blythefield Memory Gardens 6200 Brewer Ave NE, Belmont, MI 49306. All are welcome.

Family will receive friends on Friday June 15th, 2018 from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at Westminster Presbyterian Church Parlor 47 Jefferson Ave SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 16th, 2018 at 11:00 AM at the church, Reverend Jen Porter officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a memorial contribution to Disabled American Veterans, DAV – Disabled American Veterans P.O. Box 14301 Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301