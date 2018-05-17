Obituary: Madelyn “Madge” E. Spring

Mrs. Madelyn “Madge” E. Spring, age 94, passed away on Friday, May 4, 2018. She grew up in Rockford, Michigan and was a 1942 graduate of Rockford High School. Her sweetheart, Dick was by her side at school. Madge and Dick were married on November 24, 1949 at Rockford United Methodist Church.

Madge was preceded in death by her loving husband of 61 years, Dick Spring.

She is survived by sons, Ric Spring of Belding, and David (Charlotte) Spring of Manistee; grandchildren, R.J. Spring of Portage, and the Manistee grandchildren; sister Mrs. Ila Simons of Belmont; sister-in-law Delores Bradley of Rockford, many nieces and nephews including Peter Simons of Belmont, Patty Bradley of Hastings, Nancy Mick of Grand Rapids, and Denise Bradley of Rockford.

A private burial will be held at Ft. Custer National Cemetery. Memorial service information will be posted at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Pederson Funeral Home, 127 N. Monroe Street, Rockford, MI, to help the family with funeral expenses.