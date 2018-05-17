Rams Crew Team competes at the Midwest Scholastic Championship

The Rockford Crew team spent this past weekend of May 12-13 at Dillon Lake in Nashport, Ohio at the Midwest Scholastic Championship Regatta. The competition consisted of 50 teams competing with a total of 536 entries. The two-day event began Saturday with the qualifying heats starting at 7:30 am with semi-finals beginning shortly after noon and ending late in the evening. The weather varied throughout the day with a cool morning and the winds picking up mid-morning. By late afternoon there was a brief downpour accompanied by a lightening delay. At the end of Saturday’s racing the Rockford team had 11 boats that had qualified for the finals on Sunday.

Sunday morning started out humid and overcast and by late morning the sun came out and the temperature rose quickly. Three of the team’s boats ended up medaling with the Men’s Novice 8 winning bronze, the Women’s Varsity 8 winning bronze, and the Women’s Varsity 4 earning gold.

Women’s Head Coach Dilan Itter told the team that “the Women’s Varsity 8 is the first Eight ever to medal at Midwest.” He then went on to say “you all raced really well today and you had awesome dock support and cheering. Stay focused all week and work hard, so we are ready for State next Saturday.”

This coming weekend the team will compete for the State Championship at Riverside Park in downtown Grand Rapids. The team will defend it’s overall 2017 State Title. If you have ever wanted to check out rowing then come down and support the team. At the end of the competition the team will celebrate naming their newest boat.