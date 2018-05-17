Rockford Area Historical Society New and Updates for 5-17-18

by Terry Konkle – President

In last week’s column I made a mistake with one of the answers to the “Nugget” quiz. The answer to question 15 should be the letter “B” which was Rockford City Hall. I put the answer as “A” which was the Rockford Area Museum, and appreciate Carole Holden Christensen for bringing the error to my attention. Water Bills are not paid at the museum!

At the last Rockford Area Historical Society (RAHS) meeting Ken Ploeg related to me the reason why the water level of the millpond by the Rockford Dam downtown was lowered as shown in a picture used in an earlier column. He not only knew the reason but had an interesting story to go along with the event.

The water level was lowered so that some permanent work could be done in the middle portion of the dam. While the work was in progress, the following happened: Ken’s bike had been stolen, so when a bystander asked why the water was lowered, a joke was made and the questioner was told that the bike had been stolen and that it was thought that it might have been tossed in the river beside the dam and they were looking for it. A few laughs were had, but a while later, John VanProoyen, the city manager, showed up a bit angry. It seemed that the bystander complained, and Ken and his friends were told that they should not have told their fictional story.

When long time residents of Rockford think of a millpond, they relate the word to an area beside Rum Creek near the old football field. That was the location of a skating pond in the winter and often people would say they were going skating on the millpond. If any readers have a special millpond skating story, contact me.

Recently I was given a collection of original newspaper sports pages. Among them were complete accounts from Detroit and St. Louis papers of the 1968 baseball world series between the Tigers and the Cardinals. Many will remember Detroit coming back from a three game deficit to pull out a world title. A nice donation to the RAHS and they could be yours. Contact me if interested!

I usually write this column on Thursday night or early Friday morning. Someone asked about “Nugget” deadlines. Answers should be in to me by 5:00 P.M. on Thursday the week following the “Nugget” appearing in the paper. In the future I will put the date in the column.

As always, please contact me by email (tnjkonkle@hotmail.com) or by phone at 616-866-0530 with comments, suggestions, questions, opinions and corrections. Have a great, positive week!