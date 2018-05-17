Special Treasures Annual Clinic with Rams RFC

On Monday, May 14, 2018, the Rams Rugby Football Club continued building their bond with the participants in the Special Treasures program. The RFC held their annual instructional session with the Rockford Sports Clinic and participants from Special Treasures. Coach Sean Gent, Coach Andy Dauser, assistant coach Dom Lamancusa and the Rams RFC team once again put together a fun workshop for the Special Treasures group going through warm-up stretches, drills and instruction that had the students and team members participating together. Each student had the opportunity to join in rugby activities with multiple players. The team did an excellent job allowing the Special Treasures students to experience the fun and excitement of the game. This clinic always brings together two groups that learn from each other. Thank you to RFC team moms who organized the clinic and put together the refreshments enjoyed at the end. Everyone had a great time!