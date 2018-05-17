Spectrum Health United Hospital recognized by Healthgrades for Outstanding Patient Experience for second consecutive year

Spectrum Health United Hospital announced today that it has achieved the Healthgrades 2018 Outstanding Patient Experience Award™. This distinction recognizes United Hospital among the top 15 percent of hospitals nationwide for the second year in a row (2017-2018), according to Healthgrades, the leading online resource for comprehensive information about physicians and hospitals.

Healthgrades evaluated 3,478 hospitals that submitted at least 100 patient experience surveys to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), covering admissions from April 2016 to March 2017 to identify hospital performance in this area.

“We are proud to be recognized for outstanding patient experience. This recognition emphasizes our continuing commitment to provide our community with the best possible care,” said Andrea Leslie, Spectrum Health United Hospital President. “I want to thank our colleagues and physicians, who deliver excellent care to our patients every day.”

Healthgrades evaluated hospital performance by applying a scoring methodology to 10 patient experience measures, using data collected from a 32-question patient experience survey of the hospital’s own patients. The survey questions focus on patients’ perspectives of their care in the hospital. The topics of these questions ranged from cleanliness and noise levels in patient rooms to factors such as pain management and responsiveness to patients’ needs. The measures also include whether a patient would recommend the hospital to friends or family.

In order to be recognized by Healthgrades, hospitals must meet eligibility requirements for consideration, which includes clinical performance thresholds in addition to a minimum of 100 survey responses. Nationally, almost 3,000 hospitals met those requirements with 439 hospitals outperforming their peers—based on their patients’ responses—to achieve this distinction. Spectrum Health United Hospital’s performance places it among the top 15% in the nation.

“Patient experience surveys offer important insights about hospitals and their commitment to providing patients with outstanding experience, and furthermore, consumers value that information when making care decisions,” said Brad Bowman, MD, Chief Medical Officer, Healthgrades. “Hospitals that have received the Healthgrades 2018 Outstanding Patient Experience Award have received high marks from their most important stakeholders—the patients themselves.”

About Spectrum Health: Spectrum Health is a not-for-profit health system, based in West Michigan, offering a full continuum of care through the Spectrum Health Hospital Group, which is comprised of 12 hospitals, including Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital; 180 ambulatory and service sites; 3,600 physicians and advanced practice providers, including 1,500 members of the Spectrum Health Medical Group; and Priority Health, a health plan that served 996,000 members in fiscal year 2017. Spectrum Health is West Michigan’s largest employer, with 26,000 employees. The organization provided $372 million in community benefit during its 2017 fiscal year. Spectrum Health was named one of the nation’s 15 Top Health Systems—and in the top five among the largest health systems—in 2017 by Truven Health Analytics®, part of IBM Watson HealthTM. This is the sixth time the organization has received this recognition.