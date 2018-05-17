The Rockford Girls Tennis team finishes second in OK Red Conference

The Rockford Girls Tennis team finished second in the OK Red Conference after a tough tournament that stretched into a second day of play.

Bad weather having an impact on the game has been a theme this season. Saturday’s matches were delayed until noon, with Rockford, Hudsonville, Caledonia, East Kentwood, Grand Haven, and Grandville traveling to West Ottawa. The final round was moved to Monday afternoon.

Number one singles player Alayna Bowman, Number two singles Delanie Riebschleger and number one doubles Abby Ducharme-Emily Ramsay all ended the day as OK Red conference champs!

Number 3 singles Whitney Howard, Number two doubles Sydney Sly-Chloe VanEck, Number 3 doubles Zuzu Trottier-Brooke Dahlke, and Number 4 doubles Delaney Emerson/Kelsey Howard took home second place medals.

The Lady Rams will move to Regional play on Thursday at Hudsonville.

For senior Sydney Sly, making it through Regionals and moving on to play in the State Championship would be a dream come true. A dream she thought had slipped away after tearing her ACL her sophomore year. She had surgery; missed the season, spent the next nine months going from a wheelchair, to a brace, to physical therapy, then finally back to the tennis courts for her junior year.

Two weeks into the season something didn’t feel right for Sydney. Another surgery took place, which led to another tennis season watching from the sidelines. Sydney says watching her teammates play without her was one of the hardest things she’s ever gone through. It made her even more resolved to get back out there.

She admits she was scared to play, scared of blowing out her knee again. Her love of the game was stronger than her fear, and she hit the courts this season with a determination not just to win, but also to enjoy every minute of it. That joy is evident to everyone who watches, especially her teammates. The self-described ‘mom’ of the team says this is a special group of girls who supports one another on and off the court. They see her spirit and her drive. She’s shown them that hard work pays off.

Sydney says she’s learned a lot from these fun-loving girls. They have taught her not to take life too seriously. Sydney’s most important lesson, though, she figured out herself. “I know that I’m a lot stronger than I think. You don’t ever really know your boundaries until you are pushed to the very edge of them.”