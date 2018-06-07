Kids For Kids Run: New to Start of Summer Celebration events

Starting this year, the Rockford Start of Summer Celebration will have a new event- the Kids for Kids Run. This 1 Mile race for kids 12 and under will be a yearly event, each year benefitting a different charity that helps kids.

Rebecca Cruttenden, the director of Team Orphans, has been working with the Rockford Chamber of Commerce for almost a year to plan this event. “We needed more activities for kids on Sunday afternoon during the Start of Summer Celebration” said Linda Southwick, Rockford Chamber Executive Director. Cruttenden stepped forward to oversee the race each year, with her charity benefitting the first year. “100% of the race profits will go to a charity that benefits kids each year. This year, it will be Team Orphans adoption grants for kids with special needs through Bethany Christian Services.” says Cruttenden. Each year will feature a different cause.

The race will also benefit the physical education departments of the local Rockford Elementary Schools. A private donor has agreed to donate $200 for PE supplies to the Rockford Elementary School that has the most kids participate and $100 to the second place school. The kids already practice running the mile as part of their physical education classes. This race can be another opportunity to stay fit and help other kids at the same time.

The Kids for Kids Race this year is Sunday, June 10, 1:00 pm starting and ending at the stage by the Rockford Dam. 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place prizes will be awarded for age groups 6 and Under, 7-8, 9-10, and 11-12. Kids 8 and under can have a parent run with them for free. Registration is $20 and includes a tech shirt. Register online at http://www.teamorphans.com/kidsrace/ or on June 10 between noon and 1:00 pm on site. If you are interested in your charity being featured in coming years, email rebecca@teamorphans.com.