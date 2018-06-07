Lady Rams Water Polo takes third at State Tournament

The Lady Rams Water Polo Team finished a strong third place this past weekend at the State Championship tournament held at Saline High School.

Friday night was a tight game against Ann Arbor Pioneer. With both teams fighting to move into the winner’s bracket, game play was intense. The Rams got into their groove, pulled ahead, and maintained that lead for an 8-5 victory over the Pioneers.

Saturday morning had the Rams matched up with Ann Arbor Huron. From the first whistle until the closing buzzer, these teams put forth a tremendous effort in the pool. In the end, the River Rats edged out the Rams with an 8-6 win.

The loss to AA Huron put the Rams in the water with Grand Ledge on Saturday evening. The Comets played a great defensive game, but they were no match for Rockford’s squad. The Rams took a commanding lead and closed out their post-season play beating Grand Ledge 9-6.

Top ranked Hudsonville took home the state championship with Ann Arbor Huron coming in second place.