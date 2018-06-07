NorthStar Gymnastics has a great Regional Competition

Forty athletes from Northstar Gymnastics in Rockford competed in the USA Gymnastics Xcel Region 5 competition the last part of April in Westfield, Indiana. Over 1600 athletes of various age groups and levels competed in the meet from the States of Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, Illinois, and Kentucky.

The coaches of Northstar were extremely proud of all the athletes that competed at the competition. Coach Torie Haner summed up the meet saying, “All the girls competed so well. Everything they worked on throughout the year really showed. Many of the gymnasts had personal bests on individual events and in the all-around. Their sportsmanship toward each other and other teams was tremendous. It was an honor to be with this group of athletes.”

Two individuals from Northstar were Regional All-Around Champions. Avery Renburg of Rockford was the All-Around Champion in the Junior A division along with being the Regional Champion on vault and balance beam. When Avery was asked, what she was most proud of being the Regional Champion she replied, “They way I handled the pressure. Especially the beam. It was my last event. I just relaxed and my hard work paid off. It was a great experience.”

Brooklyn Haist of Greenville was the All-Around Champion of the Children D division along with being the Regional Champion on vault and balance beam. Brooklyn said that her hard work in practice and the support of her coaches is what helped her become the Regional Champion.

Bella Elliot of Comstock Park was one of the 8 athletes on the Michigan Silver Xcel B State Team that competed against the 4 other States. Michigan was crowned the Regional Champion. Bella was the Regional Champion on bars and floor. When Bella was asked what the experience was like competing for the State of Michigan she said, “I felt responsible to do my best to help the team win the Regional Title. It was great to meet girls from our State as well as the other States. It was an honor when I received one of the first place plaques awarded to our team. Congratulations to all the gymnasts!