The 14th Annual Rockford Area Kids Triathlon is set to be held on Saturday July 14, 2018 at the Rockford High School. Races will start at 9:00am and participants should arrive an hour before race time.

This is a swim/bike/run event for children age 2-17 sponsored by the Rockford Department of Public Safety, Kent County Sheriff’s Department, and the Michigan State Police. The purpose of the Kids Triathlon is not only to promote physical fitness to our children, but also to give them positive alternatives to drugs and alcohol through athletic competition

Every participant will receive a t-shirt, medal, and participation certificate. The top three boys and girls in each age group will receive a trophy. The cost of this race is $20.00 and all proceeds from this event will benefit the Michigan Special Olympics. The following is a list of races, start times, age groups and the distances they will be performing in:

RACE APPROX. START TIME AGE SWIM BIKE RUN A 9:00am 16-17 400 yds 6 miles 3 miles A 9:00am 14-15 400 yds 6 miles 3 miles B 10:00am 12-13 200 yds 4 miles 2 miles C 10:30am 10-11 200 yds 4 miles 2 miles D 11:00am 8-9 100 yds 2 miles 1 mile E 11:30am 6-7 100 yds 2 miles 1 mile F 12:00pm 0-5 1 length 100 yds 100 yds

Awards will be presented at approximately 12:45pm.

For any questions or to register for this race please contact F/Lt Kevin Sweeney of the Michigan State Police at 517-719-1195 or by email at sweeneyk@michigan.gov