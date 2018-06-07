United Bank continues to sponsor annual Rockford blues nights

The City of Rockford is pleased to announce that United Bank will continue to sponsor our 10-week Rogue River Blues Series. The local bank has stepped up to be the sole sponsor for the next three years. The Blues Series will once again provide the Rockford community with Tuesday evening concerts in Downtown Rockford’s Garden Club Park, from 7-9 pm. These family-oriented concerts provide outstanding musical talent, free of charge to the public.

Come early and enjoy dinner in one of Rockford’s fine eating establishments and stroll through the wonderful shops. Then bring a blanket or lawn chair and enjoy an evening of wonderful music. Garden Club Park is located in downtown Rockford, north of the Rockford Dam on Bridge Street, directly behind the Squire Street shops.

Rogue River Blues Series, 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm

Tuesday, June 12- Jake Kershaw

Tuesday, June 19- Big Boss Band

Tuesday, June 26- The Vincent Hayes Band

Tuesday, July 3- Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band

Tuesday, July 10 – Hannah Rose and the GravesTones

Tuesday, July 17 – Rusty Wright Band

Tuesday, July 24- Thirsty Perch Blues Band

After the Blues Series, 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm

Tuesday, July 31- The Journeymen

Tuesday, Aug 7- Serita’s Black Rose

Tuesday, Aug 14 – The Soul Syndicate

Parking Suggestion: South Squires Parking Lot, accessed from Bridge St. entrance. Drive between Vitale’s and J.T. Stitchery or from Main St. entrance drive north of the Rogue Valley Towers building. A short, pleasant walk north on the White Pine Trail will bring you directly to the park.