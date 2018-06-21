Obituary: Evelyn Van Timmeren (Waddell)

Evelyn Van Timmeren (Waddell) of Rockford, passed away peacefully Monday, June 18th. Evelyn was born 103 years ago in a farmhouse in Belmont, to Fred and Orpha Waddell. She and her brother Harold and two sisters Dorothy and Opal, graduated from Rockford High School during the Great Depression. Evelyn was in the class of 1932, and always enjoyed attending the Rockford Golden ‘R’ Club annual meetings.

She and her sisters contributed to the war effort during WW ll by assembling B-24 Liberator bombers at the Willow Run assembly plant near Ypsilanti.

After the war she married Frank Van Timmeren, another Rockford native, back from the war and together they settled in Grand Rapids for a year and started a family before moving to Spring Street in Rockford. In the early 1950’s she went to work as a secretary at Wolverine Shoe and Tanning Corporation, when they were first developing the Hush Puppies brand. She brought a few prototype Hush Puppies home for her young son to test wear. She retired from Wolverine in 1980.

During retirement, she served on the Plainfield Township Senior Housing Commission. She was a prolific gardener and enjoyed canning and cooking for her family. She also enjoyed traveling, and took many trips with the Rockford Seniors.

She was preceded in death by husband Frank, her parents, Fred and Orpha Waddell, brother Harold Waddell, sisters, Dorothy Rogers, and Opal Hansen, niece Cory Fisher, and grandson Christopher Van Timmeren. Evelyn is survived by her son, Tom Van Timmeren (Gail), grandson Joshua Van Timmeren, and many nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank Julie and the caring staff at Bishop Hills Elder Care Community for taking excellent care of Evelyn for the past few years.